By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

The Federal Government has inaugurated two health facilities to serve as COVID-19 isolation centres for the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Borno.

It also launched two ambulances to facilitate prompt response to COVID-19 cases at the IDPs.

Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development performed the inauguration on Friday.





The Deputy Director of Information in the Ministry, Mrs Rhoda Iliya, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Farouq said the facilities were at Mohammed Goni Stadium and Muna Albadawi.

“The health centres and ambulances were to serve as isolation and medical centres at the IDP camps to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,’’ the minister said.

According to him, the minister also commissioned the construction of 10,000 mass housing units in Borno.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is committed and determined to ensuring that peace and stability is restored to the North-East Region.

“The housing estate has facilities for schools, markets and other social amenities”, the minister said, adding that each of the housing unit would cost N2 million.

She performed the ground breaking ceremony of the Housing Intervention Programme at Ngwom, Mafa Local Government Area of the state.

Gov. Babagana Zulum, therefore, commended the president for approving the mass housing units in the state.