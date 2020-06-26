By Solomon Asowata

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has announced that it would commence implementation of the upward review of electricity tariff from July 1.

Mr Godwin Idemudia, General Manager, Corporate Communications, EKEDC, made the announcement in a statement issued on Friday in Lagos.

Idemudia said the review was aimed at projecting a service reflective tariff that would enable the company to invest heavily in its infrastructure and complaint resolution mechanisms.





He noted that the company understood how inconvenient the timing might be, considering the ongoing pandemic, but appealed to customers that it was imperative to improve on the quality of its services.

According to him, the new tariff will be strictly service reflective, as customers are expected to pay tariff, based on the electricity supply available to them.

The general manager commended customers of EKEDC for their continued patronage and support, urging them to fulfill their obligations by paying their bills on time.

He said this would help the company provide better services, as more investments would be injected into the network for the improvement of power supply to customers.