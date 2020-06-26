Mr. Ibrahim Magu, Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), says many Nigerian are hiding in neighboring Ghana.

Speaking in Abuja on Friday, Magu said the commission was putting resources together to go after them and recover the country’s wealth stashed in that country.

The EFCC boss spoke when a delegation of the Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management and Politics (CIPRMP) visited the commission’s headquarters.

According to him, the EFCC is partnering with its counterpart in Ghana on the impending asset recovery operation.





“Corruption is a borderless crime. We are putting our resources together to allow us go to Ghana without restrictions and recovery our stolen property back home.

“I am appealing to Nigerians to trust the Commission with relevant information about corrupt practices in the country.

“ There are a lot of looters hiding in Ghana. We are already talking, we will bring them back. We will go bring the assets back to the country,” he said.