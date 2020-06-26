Politics is sometimes a game of tit-for-tat. Senator Dino Melaye should know this after he was called out by Twitterati believed to be APC supporters.

The APC sympathizers published on Twitter Friday photos of Melaye with international fraudster, Raymond Igbalode Abass, alias Hushpuppi.

APC Nigeria Support triggered the response with this tweet:

Your jacket is really nice, dear senator @dino_melaye pic.twitter.com/lSk7M7qFau — APC Nigeria Support (@APCNigeria) June 26, 2020





Melaye had provoked the response after he mocked former national chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole, who was finally kicked out by an emergency meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee on Thursday.

The party mob responded by calling into question Melaye’s integrity, caught frolicking with a fraudster.

One commenter said he could not wait for Hushpuppi to name Melaye and Daddy Freeze as some of his collaborators in Nigeria.

“I can’t wait for Hushpuppi to link his Nigerian based allies like Daddy freeze, Dino melaye and Co”, wrote Emeka @ dr Obetta.

Another wrote: “Dino Melaye looks humble behind his boos (hushpuppi). Show me your friend and I will tell you Who you are”.

Jubril of Sudan till 2023, who captioned one of his posts as “Hushpuppi and Hushpuppy”, added: Can @dino_melayetell Nigerians how he bought all his expenses cars and show us their receipts . If not we won’t defend him whenever Hushpuppi mention his name”.