Broadcaster, Ifedayo Olarinde aka Daddy Freeze, has finally reacted to the arrest of an alleged international fraudster, Ramon Abass aka Hushpuppi.

Daddy Freeze, who works with 99.3FM Nigeria Info, aired his opinion via a video while reacting to criticisms from Nigerians.

The broadcaster, who was captured with Hushpuppi some times ago, was criticized by Nigerians for keeping mum over the arrest – many claimed he would have jumped to the table if it was about pastors.

In an old documentary, Daddy Freeze was captured mocking Nigerian youths who accuse Hushpuppi of fraud.





“Hushpuppi’s driver earns N700,000 month while you that abuses him on social media are doing houseboy work and earn N35,000 a month…Instead of you to beg Hushpuppi to hire your father as a driver,” Daddy Freeze had said.

However, on Friday, Daddy Freeze said he always assumed that Hushpuppi was a social media influencer and not a criminal.

He said had he known that Hushpuppi was a criminal, he would have stayed away from him.

Daddy Freeze, who is known for his incessant attacks on pastors, added that Jesus Christ never condemned anyone and it would be wrong of anyone to judge Hushpuppi until he is proving guilty.

Narrating, Daddy Freeze said, “While we were driving, he got calls from Gucci, he got calls from Versace, and he got calls from LV all wanting to host him. He said he was an influencer. While I was there, there was nothing suspicious.

“He didn’t receive calls from hackers. I didn’t meet him at a crime scene. I met him at the Burberry VIP Lounge that was open to exclusive members and his house. The interview was shot in those places.

“Another set of guys say oh Daddy Freeze you’re hanging out with criminals. First things first, I didn’t know him to be a criminal. If I did, I wouldn’t hang out with him and unless someone is proven guilty, I do not discriminate against him because Christ who I follow didn’t discriminate.”