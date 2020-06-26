By Taiwo Okanlawon

Multiple award-winning Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy has returned with another new song “Wonderful”.

According to the Grammy nominee, “Wonderful” is the first single from Burna Boy’s forthcoming album Twice as Tall, set to arrive this summer.

This song is coming after he dropped his hit song ‘Odogwu’.





“It’s important for me to show that music is a uniting force that transcends state lines, barriers and borders. This song is about the ‘wonders’ of seeing the impact of my music on people’s lives as they shared their joy, pain and pleasure with me while I toured the world,” Burna Boy said in a statement.

“It serves as a note that no matter how far you go, or how hard you work; you must be ready to come home, the pandemic forced us all to take refuge in our homes. Above all, Africa is home, it is the motherland to all people. For us to truly matter, Africa has to matter.”

The Nigerian artist’s next album Twice as Tall will follow last year’s African Giant, which has earned more than 162 million streams to date in the U.S., according to the analytics company Alpha Data.

Stream Wonderful Here.