An explosion occurred east of Iran’s capital Tehran late Thursday, according to local media.

Footage shared on social media showed a bright orange flash followed by a large plume of smoke.

“Some local sources have reported a big orange flash east of Tehran. It is said to have occurred following a loud explosion.

Authorities have yet to issue a statement,” Iranian state television reported.





One Twitter post said the explosion occurred where there are many research institutes.

Tehran Deputy Governor Hamid Reza Goudarzi said an investigation has been launched.

