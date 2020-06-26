Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday that authorities will continue easing social distancing restrictions despite an outbreak of coronavirus in one state.

Victoria, the country’s second-most-populated state, has recorded double infection cases in the past 10 days. It has about 200 of the country’s total of 270 active cases.

Although authorities are scrambling to contain the virus, Morrison said states and territories on Friday had agreed to remove more social distancing curbs.

“All states are committed to continuing with the various plans that they have and they’re making,” Morrison told reporters in Canberra.





Australia has pledged to remove the bulk of the country’s social distancing restrictions by the end of July, although each state and territory are determining their own pace.

So far, the country has recorded a total of around 7,500 infections, including 104 deaths, well below many other nations.