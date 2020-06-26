By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actress, Uche Nnanna, has lost her mother, Romana Nnanna, who died on Thursday.

The A League of their Own star made this known on Instagram on Thursday.

She wrote, “Lost for words. My dearest mother Iyom Jesus, Lolo Ezinne Romana Nnanna (AKA Daylight) has taken a bow at the early hours of this morning the 25/06/2020. May her sweet, gentle, loving soul rest in the bosom of our Lord, Amen.”





Fellow Nollywood stars, Ngozi Ezeonu, Nuella Njubigbo, Ken Erics and others, shared their condolence messages in the comments section of Uche’s post.

Ngozi Ezeonu wrote, “Oh God! My condolences.”

“My dear Sis , Please take heart… May God give your whole family the fortitude to bear this Loss. Rest in peace Mama,” Nuella prayed.

While ken Erics encouraged Uche to stay strong, writing, “So sorry abt this nne. Be strong. God rest her soul.”

Uche has been married to Uche Maduka, who lives in Spain, since 2014.