By Emmanuel Acha

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, has described late Sen. Abiola Ajimobi as a thoroughbred and progressive politician whose contributions in Nigeria’s political space are outstanding.

Ngige disclosed this on Friday in Enugu in a condolence message signed by his media aide, Mr Emma Nzomiwu.

The minister said that progressive politicians in the country would sorely miss the former governor of Oyo State.





He said that it was rare to find humorous politicians in the ilk of the deceased, noting that his jokes were always handy to douse tension during political meetings.

“He was a thoroughbred progressive politician. The progressives in Nigerian politics will miss him dearly. I am pained and saddened by his death,” he said.

Ngige commiserated with those he left behind, especially, his immediate family.

The minister also commiserated with the people of Oyo and the South West region.

Ngige prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

Ajimobi died on Thursday in Lagos from complications arising from COVID-19 infection at the age of 70.