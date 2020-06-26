By Okafor Ofiebor

As the Delta State Government intensifies efforts in stemming the spread of COVID-19 in the state, it announced on Friday that one of the children of the Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has tested positive for the virus.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, said, “consequently, the Governor and his family members will immediately commence self-isolation for 14 days.

“It is again pertinent to stress that COVID-19 is real, and citizens are advised to be disciplined and comply with the protocols of wearing Face Masks and maintaining physical-distancing while in public places as well as basic hygiene of hand-washing with soap in running water and use of alcohol-based sanitisers as NCDC regulation demands,” Ifeajika added.





It would be recalled that the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Chris Ebie and Charles Aniagwu, Commissioner for Information had tested positive for Covid-19.