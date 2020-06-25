A sensational free kick by Sergio Ramos headlined Real Madrid’s victory over Mallorca on Wednesday at the Bernabeu as they leapfrogged rivals Barcelona into top spot in LaLiga.

Brazilian Vinicius Junior’s neat chipped finish gave Real a half-time lead.

Captain Ramos thereafter handed Madrid an unforgettable free-kick early in the second period.





Zinedine Zidane’s side are level on points with Barca and despite an inferior goal difference moved top.

This was courtesy of their head-to-head record, having won and drawn against their arch rivals earlier this season.

Real went ahead in the 19th minute when Gareth Bale, making his first start since February, let Luka Modric’s pass run onto Vinicius, who lifted the ball over the goalkeeper from a tight angle.

Vinicius’s shot soon after hit the crossbar before skipper Ramos curled home an inch-perfect free-kick for his eighth goal of the season in the 56th minute.