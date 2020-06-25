Movie star and humanitarian Tonto Dikeh is out with her latest YouTube vlog Grub And Rub With KingTonto with entrepreneur Wale Jana as her guest.

The mom of one is discussing the perfume industry with Wale and how to break in to a business characterized by more women in Nigeria.

Captioning her post, Dikeh wrote:

NEW EPISODE DROPS BY 5pm TODAY…

Being a man in a female dominated business may be difficult for some but with guidance, an open mind and the ability to multitask what a woman can do a man can do to!

Join your favorite KING TONTO and my guest @walejana of @sapphirescents as we talk about perfumes, luxury and life!





The 35 year old Port Harcourt native is a brand ambassador for Jana’s perfume brand sapphirescents and Nollywood actress Regina Daniels.