By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nollywood veteran actor, Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs, known professionally as Olu Jacobs has joined Nigerian youths in an ongoing challenge.

The ”Don’t leave me” challenge started as fun for Nigerian entertainer and content creator, Josh Alfred on Instagram. It has now gained popularity across the globe as foreigners join on Tiktok.

“Don’t Leave Me” challenge is a wordplay game that has dry humor.





Despite flying rumours of his health condition, 77-year-old Jacobs joined youngsters in the game.

In the video below, he asked; ”What am I holding? An egg right? Where am I? In the garden… that makes it garden egg”