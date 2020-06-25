Nigerian gospel artist and songwriter Nathaniel Bassey took to Twitter to explain that some open doors might be traps instead of blessings.

The 42 year old “Onise Iyanu” and “Olowogbogboro” crooner disclosed that only the holy spirit can help a person discern in situations like this.

Check on his tweet here…

Not every open door is a blessing. Some are TRAPS ! May the Holy Spirit guide us. A step at a time. — Nathaniel Bassey (@nathanielblow) June 25, 2020





Bassey is popularly known for his song “Imela” and he is the brain behind the #HallelujahChallenge, where he worships God for an hour, from 12:00 am to 1:00 am.

He was born in Lagos in 1978.