Seyi Tinubu and wife

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Seyi Tinubu, son of APC National leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his wife, Layal, have welcomed their second child, a boy.

The couple who already have a daughter welcomed their bundle of joy in a London hospital today June 25.

Seyi who is a philanthropic and Chairman of Loatsad Promomedia, an outdoor advertising company, shared the good news on his social media.


He captioned the post, “On behalf of Mr and Mrs Tinubu, i am pleased to announce the birth of a boy by his wife @layaltinubu earlier today 🙏🏾🤱🏽.”

The family further said they will make further announcements over the next few days.

Their first daughter, Noella, was born in 2016.