By Omuboye Sukubo

A faction of the Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) released a statement on Thursday in Port Harcourt over dissolution of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

In the statement, Dr Sokonte Davies, the Caretaker Committee Chairman appointed by the Amaechi camp, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for measures taken to dissolve the NWC.

Mr Ogbonna Nwuke, the APC’s Acting Publicity Secretary in Rivers signed the statement.





Davies said the steps taken by President Buhari during the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to restore sanity to the APC were highly commendable.

He added that outcome of the NEC meeting showed that the President did well in lowering tension within the party.

“We participated virtually in the NEC meeting.

“We are satisfied with the actions taken to restore order, decorum and discipline within the party.

“We believe that it is right for the President to offer constructive leadership when it is absolutely required.

“The decision to withdraw all cases from the courts is for us, the best thing that has happened,’’ he said.

Davies also praised Chief Victor Giadom, the outgone Acting National Chairman, for playing mature role in bringing the internal conflicts within the APC to an end.

“We are essentially happy that Giadom in his capacity as the Ag. National Chairman dissolved the NWC.

“This paved the way for the establishment of a caretaker committee, headed by Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe.

“Giadom has proved to be an agent of change and a man of integrity, who would not be forgotten’’, he added.