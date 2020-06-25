President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from across the country, are gathered at the State House for the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

As at noon, the Executive Council Chambers of the State House had been packed with attendees for the NEC, which was called by factional Acting National Chairman of the party, Chief Victor Giadom.

The attendees include Governors, National Assembly leaders, as well as some national and state party executive members.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is also in attendance.





Governors of Nasarawa, Niger, Jigawa, Plateau, Imo, Kogi, Yobe, Gombe, Osun, Ogun, Lagos, Kwara, Kebbi, Kano and Ekiti are some of those present.

Also present are Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; Deputy Speaker Idris Wase; House Leader, Hassan Dogowa and the Deputy Chief Whip, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Nnenna Ukeje.

President Buhari had, on Wednesday, confirmed that he will be attending the National Executive Council meeting of the party called by a man who in the reckoning of the Majority of National Working Committee members no longer has a locus standi in the party as he has been suspended and his position in the NWC filled up.

President Buhari, however, stated that “the law is on the side of Victor Giadom as Acting National Chairman.”