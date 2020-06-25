The blockades on the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress have been lifted.

The Nigerian police had earlier chased out the staff of the All Progressives Congress as they sealed off the office for the second time this week.

It was done a few hours to the commencement of the virtual NEC meeting of the party, convened by Victor Giadom.

However, the secretariat was unsealed a few minutes after the National Executive Committee meeting of the party presided over by the President Muhammadu Buhari dissolved the Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee and replaced with a Caretaker Committee.





After the meeting, the newly appointed Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee and Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni had a brief stopover at the secretariat.

He went into the secretariat and exchanged pleasantries with members of staff, most of whom were his colleagues when he served as APC National Secretary before he was elected Governor of Yobe State in 2019.

The Buni-led Caretaker Committee is now expected to organise a National Convention that would reset the party.

Other members of the caretaker committee and extra-ordinary convention planning committee, include Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun (South-West), Sen. Ken Nnamani (South-East), Stella Okorete (Women Representative).

Gov. Sani Bello of Niger (North-Central), Dr James Lalu for the physically challenged, Sen. Abubakar Yusuf (Senate Representative) and Rep. Akinyemi Olaide, representing House of Representatives.

David Lyon (South/South); Abba Ari (North-West); Prof. Tahir Mamman (North-East); Ismail Ahmed (Youth Leader) and Sen. Akpan Udoedehe as the Committee Secretary.