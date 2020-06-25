YouTuber and content creator Adenike Adebayo is having a baby boy with her hubby Tosin soon and her sister threw a baby shower for her.

Adenike who is also known as Olori Esho previously shared her pregnancy journey, how she got pregnant after two years and what she did to help her conceive.

Check on her write up below:

sincerely didn’t want a baby shower for many reasons, including the glaringly obvious absentee in the pictures (🙄 Covid!) so I wasn’t really into it.





But God bless my big sister! She insisted and herself and her friend (Shallout to Mummy Kemi) threw me a shower and I loved it! 💃I had such a beautiful time!

I got to celebrate with my family and friends ❤❤ I missed my Oluwatosin but he was very much present.

And oh, it’s a boy! 🤸‍♀️ I guess no “and co” or “mommy and me” anytime soon.

