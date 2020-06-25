By Taiwo Okanlawon

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has commiserated with the family of the immediate past Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, who died on Thursday.

Oyetola, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, described the former Oyo Governor’s death as unfortunate,painful & a great loss.He said his thoughts and prayers are with the Ajimobi family, the All Progressives Congress, APC, &the people of Oyo State.

“I am shocked and saddened by the demise of Senator Abiola Ajimobi. His death is unfortunate, painful, and a huge loss. My thoughts and prayers are with the Ajimobi family, his loved ones, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the people of Oyo State, whom he served meritoriously as Governor for eight years,” the governor said.





Oyetola noted that Ajimobi’s administration brought reforms and unprecedented development to Oyo and its people, adding that he changed the face of governance in the State.

He said: ”As a two-term Governor, Senator Ajimobi redefined governance in Oyo State. His administration embarked on unprecedented infrastructure development in the State and redefined the urban status and development profile of not only the capital city, Ibadan but other major cities in the state.

“Senator Ajimobi was also a true progressive and loyal party man. He was committed to the ideals of the APC and will be sorely missed by the party.”

Governor Oyetola prayed to Almighty Allah to overlook his shortcomings and grant him Aljanah Firdaus.

He also asked God to comfort his family and loved ones.