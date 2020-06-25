Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Salami Amidu Bolaji has denied the allegation of withdrawing the police escort attached to the Deputy Governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi.

Ajayi had earlier alleged that Bolaji endangered his life, that of his family and aides by withdrawing his police escort a few days after he announced his resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

PM NEWS recalls that the deputy governor had a heated argument with him (Bolaji) for stopping him from leaving the statehouse in Akure, Ondo State capital.

The police commissioner, however, denied the allegation, stating that only the Inspector General of Police can post and withdraw police escorts attached to Deputy Governors.





He then called Ondo people to save him and the Ondo Police Command from an “orchestrated rumour”.

The statement partly read; “Let it be clearly understood that the posting of Policemen to deputy governors in the country is the prerogative of the Inspector-General of Police and no Commissioner of Police can call for their withdrawal.

“However, let it be known that policemen attached to Government Houses take directives from the Chief Security Officer to the Governor who can post and withdraw according to the reason and purpose that suit him.

“But cannot for whatever reason withdraw policemen posted from the Force Headquarters to a Deputy Governor.”