By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actress, Jemima Osunde, has prayed to appear on American medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy before it ends.

The Shuga star, who is also a Physiotherapist, made this known on Twitter on Wednesday.

She tweeted, “This show will not until I’m a cast member in Jesus mighty name I pray!!!! Amen!!!!!!!!”





This show will not until I’m a cast member in Jesus mighty name I pray!!!! Amen!!!!!!!! https://t.co/x4VcfX0pAz — Jemima (@JemimaOsunde) June 24, 2020

In a February 2017 interview with Lipglossmafia.com, the Lagos-born actress, who has since graduated from medical school, talked about how she was able to combine her education with her acting and modeling carrier.

She said, “I’m able to combine acting with med school because I try to do one thing at a time. I manage myself for now and try not to overload myself with work especially when I have a lot to do at school. At the end of the day, school is my first priority until I graduate, then I can fully throw myself into work. Right now, all I’m doing is setting the pace for later.”