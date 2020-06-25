By Michael Adeshina

Veteran Yoruba actor, Gbolagade Akinpelu popularly known as Ogun Majek, has passed away.

PM News gathered that Ogun Majek died on Thursday morning at his Imalefalafia, Oke-Ado, Ibadan home.

The President of Theatre Arts and Movie Practitioners Association of Nigeria, Bolaji Amusan, aka Mr. Latin confirmed Ogun Majek’s death.





Veteran actor and filmmaker, Tunde Ola-Yusuf, also confirmed the incident in a Facebook post.

Tunde said: “From him, we come and on to him we shall return, Alh Gbolagade Akinpelu Ogunmajek has returned to his creator. May God Almighty rest his soul among the righteous. Amen.”

The actor battled prolonged-sickness before his eventual demise.

Ogun Majek is well known for his roles in movies such as Iyawo aremo (2006), Ikilo agba (2008), and Ayé àjekú (2006).