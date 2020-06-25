Ajimobi

Abiola Ajimobi dies at 70

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the death of former Oyo state governor, Abiola Ajimobi, who died of underlying health conditions worsened by Coronavirus.

The two-term governor and former senator died today, at First Cardiology Consultants Hospital in Ikoyi, where he was comatose and hooked on the ventilator, for close to three weeks.

Last week, his death went viral and it was confirmed by top journalist, Fisayo Soyombo, who took to Twitter to reveal that a source who has never been wrong told him that the former governor is dead, a claim that his media aide, Bolaji Tunji and family debunked.


His death today coincided with the resolution of the leadership crisis in his party by the National Executive Committee meeting of the party.

President Buhari chaired the virtual meeting in Abuja today.

Ajimobi became a deputy chairman of the APC in March. He was expected to steer the party after the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as chairman.

Today, the NEC of his party swept all members of the National Working Committee away, including Ajimobi.

Nonetheless, top political figures, aides and many Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the news, with some expressing their condolences, and others celebrating the news of his death.

See some reactions below:

 