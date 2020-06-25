By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the death of former Oyo state governor, Abiola Ajimobi, who died of underlying health conditions worsened by Coronavirus.

The two-term governor and former senator died today, at First Cardiology Consultants Hospital in Ikoyi, where he was comatose and hooked on the ventilator, for close to three weeks.

Last week, his death went viral and it was confirmed by top journalist, Fisayo Soyombo, who took to Twitter to reveal that a source who has never been wrong told him that the former governor is dead, a claim that his media aide, Bolaji Tunji and family debunked.





His death today coincided with the resolution of the leadership crisis in his party by the National Executive Committee meeting of the party.

President Buhari chaired the virtual meeting in Abuja today.

Ajimobi became a deputy chairman of the APC in March. He was expected to steer the party after the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as chairman.

Today, the NEC of his party swept all members of the National Working Committee away, including Ajimobi.

Nonetheless, top political figures, aides and many Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the news, with some expressing their condolences, and others celebrating the news of his death.

See some reactions below:

Good night former GOVERNOR ABIOLA AJIMOBI of Oyo State. My sincere condolences to the family… RIP. pic.twitter.com/Rxym8ciGy6 — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) June 25, 2020

#BREAKING #RIP Governor Abiola Ajimobi. My second cousin, my father's cousin, my grandmother's nephew, my Governor of 8 years in Oyo state. #coronavirus is REAL! Thank you for your service sir, Thank you for the memories. HE LEFT US ~3:45PM

Dr Kemi Olunloyo😢🇳🇬🙏🏾

6:25:20 pic.twitter.com/MpzWHPlnw8 — Dr. Kemi Olunloyo (@KemiOlunloyo) June 25, 2020

Ajimobi is a Muslim and I don’t think the family would have hid his death for party political reasons. They really don’t have anything to gain from party politics. We need to understand breaking news of death against family wishes doesn’t make anyone a credible journalist. — Oluseun (@akin_oluseun) June 25, 2020

Fisayo's job as a journalist is to "report". He got the news and reported it is he got it. I don't know why people call him unprofessional for doing his job and reporting news. His job is not to pay respect to the Ajimobi family, his job is to report news. He reported news. — Olóyè. (@oloye__) June 25, 2020

Ajimobi died. You are saying his soul should Rest In Peace. Why exactly should his soul Rest In Peace? Isaiah 57:21

“There is no peace for the wicked.” — Rinu The Chemist🔥🔫 (@SavvyRinu) June 25, 2020

Fisayo has done amazing, I like his work esp the one about our Police & Prisons but tbh, he goofed with his Ajimobi reportage. A person on life support is not clinically dead & so reporting him dead at that time without medical verification is a big goof! Quit the whataboutism. — UG (@UgwunnaEjikem) June 25, 2020

Rest in peace to the immediate past Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. pic.twitter.com/glrdEtgYDl — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) June 25, 2020

I just received the sad news of the passing of Senator Abiola Ajimobi, the immediate past Governor of Oyo State. At this difficult time, my prayers are with Florence, his wife; his entire family; and the people of Oyo State. — Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa (@IAOkowa) June 25, 2020

May Allah forgive and accept the soul of former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi (1949 – 2020). 🤲🏽 pic.twitter.com/unRF4W3SIp — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) June 25, 2020

Ex Governor Ajimobi;Inna lillahi wainna illayhir rajiun.May Allah forgive his soul and grant him Aljanna Firdausi.Ameen. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) June 25, 2020

If you want to be remembered fondly after you're gone, be a good leader. Nobody should be guilted into saying any nice words about Ajimobi. He had 12 years as a public office holder to endear the people to himself. Whatever he's getting now, he deserves it. — Olóyè. (@oloye__) June 25, 2020

Fisayo was certain of Ajimobi's demise last week. Meanwhile, high level political intrigues have been playing out and have been finally resolved, today. Today, Ajimobi is reported as now deceased. I am just tired of Nigerian and the way our politics toy with everything. — Ayo Sogunro – #Transformist (@ayosogunro) June 25, 2020

Rest in peace Abiola Ajimobi, former Governor of Oyo State. Thoughts are with his family members. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) June 25, 2020

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. I received with shock the death of Sen. Abiola Ajimobi—the immediate past governor of Oyo State. May Allah SWT ease the burden of the loss on the family and grant him the highest place in Jannah. — Senator Bala A. Mohammed (@SenBalaMohammed) June 25, 2020

Ajimobi is dead. He has been on a life support machine for one week due to Coronavirus. After >22,000 cases and >540 deaths,

Dear nigerians, use your head. If you see a covidiot, avoid them totally.

If an idiot around you wants to order a covid death uber, don’t join the trip. — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🛂 (@DrOlufunmilayo) June 25, 2020

May Allah Grant You Jannah 😢 Ajimobi. pic.twitter.com/c5Y1DQljER — ᴏᴍᴀsᴏʀᴏ ᴀʟɪ ᴏᴠɪᴇ™☤🇸🇴 (@OvieSheikh) June 25, 2020

Buhari dissolves APC National Working Committee and they announced that Ajimobi is dead. JDLR. I think someone switched off the life support machine. 😏😏😏 — Táíwò Àlàbí HO2/ #COVID19 (@taiwoalabiho2) June 25, 2020