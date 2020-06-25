Nigerians living in Indonesia protested at the Nigerian Embassy in Jakarta today, June 25, over alleged discrimination and targeted raids by Indonesian immigration officers.

This is coming after a 41-year-old Nigerian man fell from a nine-storey building whilst escaping from immigration officers.

The aggrieved Nigerians held up placards and were heard chanting “enough is enough” during the protest.

They accused Indonesian Immigration Officers of carrying out targeted raids against them and also killing some of their compatriots for not giving them the money.





In addition, the protesters destroyed properties at the consulate, accusing the embassy authorities of doing nothing.