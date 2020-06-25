By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Femi Fani-Kayode on Thursday wrote an open letter to Senator Bola Tinubu, reminding him of his words and how his political party, the All Progressive Congress (APC), is falling apart.

In a letter titled ”An Open Letter To Jagaban”, Fani-Kayode recalled Tinubu’s statement where he said that he predict things before they happen.

“Even the obstacles on my way, I predict them before those that will bring them will start to think about them. I plan for betrayal, I plan for backstabbing, I also plan for reunion & forgiveness long before they happen. I expect nothing, I expect anything, I expect everything”- Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.





”My dearest Jagaban, You know very well that I have always liked and respected you. You will also recall that a few years ago I warned you that everything that is being done to you today would eventually be done to you given the choices you made at the time.

”I bear you no malice or ill-will but in view of what is happening in your political party and given the fact that your good friend, co-conspirator and collaborator, President Muhammadu Buhari, has finally thrown you under the bus and dumped you, I am constrained to write the following.

”The bitter truth is that you predicted NOTHING and you saw NOTHING. The only thing you saw were your own vain delusions and insatiable greed and the only thing you felt and that moved you was your blind ambition.

”You sold your body, spirit and soul to the enemy and betrayed your people even though we warned you over and over again that those you were dining with were far smarter and far more astute than you.

”Yet even though all the signs were there you dismissed our concerns, vilified us, treated us with contempt, demonized us and sought to destroy us.

”Now the chickens have come home to roost and the writing is on the wall. The signs are there for all to see. You betrayed and sold Lagos.

”You betrayed and sold the South West. You betrayed and sold the South East. You betrayed and sold the South-South. You betrayed and sold the Middle Belt. You betrayed and sold the North East. You betrayed and sold the North West. You betrayed and sold the Muslims and you betrayed and sold the Christians.

”Simply put you betrayed and sold EVERYTHING and EVERYONE in Nigeria just to feed and satisfy your psychotic obsession and compulsive ambition.