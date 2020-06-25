Nigeria Consul General in Johannesburg, Godwin Adama, said that the diplomatic mission is set to evacuate 167 stranded Nigerians from South Africa.

Adama made this known in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

“We are evacuating 167 stranded Nigerians from South Africa today Thursday, June 25, Air peace Airways was approved by the Federal Government of Nigeria to convey them.

“They got stranded as a result of the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic since March 28.





“The affected Nigerians are those who came on grounds of doing business, students on research programmes and some that finished their courses, while others came on an official assignment.

“Air Peace will depart here about 1100 hrs and will arrive Abuja 6 hrs later and thereafter, proceed to Lagos to drop Lagos passengers.

“This is in line with the Presidential Task Force revised protocol on COVID-19 is being coordinated by the Consulate General of Nigeria, Johannesburg in collaboration with the Nigerian High Commission, Pretoria”, he said.

Godwin explained that the special flight was approved by the governments of both countries on a charter basis, as both countries airports were still closed to international travels.

He added that the commission had enjoyed the cooperation of the South Africa authorities to ensure the operation of the flight.