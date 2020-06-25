Liverpool edged closer to securing the Premier League title with a 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Anfield on Wednesday evening.

Trent Alexander-Arnold zipped the Reds into a 23rd minute lead with an exquisite free-kick from distance and Mohamed Salah doubled the advantage just before the break with a neat finish.

Fabinho added a third in the second stanza, drilling in from range before Salah sent Sadio Mane through to add a slick fourth.

The result means Liverpool require two more points from their remaining seven fixtures to be crowned champions – or they will clinch the prize for the first time in 30 years should Manchester City fail to beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.



