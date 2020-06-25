Mudashiru Obasa, the Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, felicitated with Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on his 55th birthday.

The speaker said the governor had shown true leadership in his administration’s efforts to implement policies that would put the state ahead in terms of growth and development.

He said that Sanwo-Olu’s passion for the success of Lagos had reflected in the way the government worked round the clock daily trying to tackle various challenges and sustain the tempo of progress in the state.

Obasa specifically commended the governor for ensuring a sustained cordial relationship between the executive and the legislative arms of the state government.





“With joy in my heart, I join other Lagosians, our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Nigerians in celebrating you on this day.

“Your exemplary qualities, wisdom, prowess and love for Lagos State reflect daily in the bond we share.

“We are now more of brothers bound together by the need to keep Lagos, not just running, but flying, and you have constantly shown the zeal to achieve this.

“Your loyalty to a common course has seen infrastructural rejuvenation, security and peace enjoyed by Lagosians in the last one year.

“Backed by the state legislature, the way Lagos has handled the COVID-19 pandemic has become a reference in the fight against its spread,” he said.

Obasa urged Sanwo-Olu to continue with the pace of progress in the state.

He pledged that the House of Assembly, though a separate arm of government, would continue to support positive steps to place Lagos above the “Common Standards of Excellence.”