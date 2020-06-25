By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer-songwriter Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe better known by his stage name Kizz Daniel has finally released his 3rd album titled “King of Love”.

This comes two years after his last album, “No Bad Songz“and a week after signing a deal with Empire Distribution, records, and publishing company in the United States.

The Fly Boi Inc front-liner announced much-anticipated studio album on his Instagram page with the album cover and captioned it, “ KOL OUT NOW 🌎 #KOL2020❤️”.





“King of Love” houses 17 tracks including Jaho, Boys are bad, Aii, Mana, Wedding Day, and Chek among others.

‘Jaho, Eko” crooner employed the services of award-winning producers like Phil Keyz, Kris Beatz, Fancy, Young Jon, and Selebobo on the album with no features.

His first studio album “New Era” was released in 2016 and the second “No Bad Songz”, a 20 track album was released in 2018, under FlyBoy Inc.