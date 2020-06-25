By Taiwo Okanlawon

A video surfaced online yesterday showing BBNaija star, Cynthia Nwadiora also known Cee-C in a disturbed state after a car accident in Enugu.

In a video circulating on social media, the media personality was seen panicking and walking distressed to the other side of the car while crowd gathered.

According to the information, her brake failed and there was a car accident.





Ceece Bbnaija car failed brake at New Haven Enugu, you can see her running up and down @Coal_City pic.twitter.com/pJzlZK72TZ — Salty!🦉 (@thebomaye2) June 24, 2020

The brand Influencer and actress has now spoken since the video went viral.

She confirmed she was involved in an accident and although she’s fine, someone was struck and is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

She also thanked people who reached out to her and shouted out to the Good Samaritan who offered his truck for transportation to the hospital after the incident.