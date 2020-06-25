By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman of Nigerian in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has defended the honour of hardworking Nigerians, clarifying that not all Nigerians are fraudsters.

This is coming after Dubai Police released a detailed video explaining how Hushpuppi was busted for running an online scam. More than a dozen luxury cars and $40.9million in cash were seized.

Dabiri wrote ”Committing a crime and still having the audacity to show off. Ramoni Igbalode a.k.a. Hushpuppi. This is really denting to our image as a people, but like I always say, fraud does not represent who we are as Nigerians. Hardworking, Dedicated and Committed”.





Committing crime and still having the audacity to show off. Ramoni Igbalode aka Hushpuppi . This is really denting to our image as a people , but like I always say ,fraud does not represent who we are as Nigerians . Hardworking . dedicated, committed. https://t.co/V48AoeInXR — Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) June 25, 2020

”’Whether your name is Hushpuppi or Invictus Obi, Crime is Crime. The law must take its full course!! To those countries, another Nigerian arrested, is what they will say”.

We will always call out those who soil our image and celebrate the millions making us proud” she continued.

Whether your name is Ramoni Igbalode Or Invictus Obi , Crime is crime .The law must take its full course !! ITo those countries , another Nigerian arrested , is what they will say . We will always call out those who soil our image and celebrate the millions. making us proud . https://t.co/9tzstcGy09 — Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) June 25, 2020