Most of the 2 million followers of Hushpuppi, real name Raymond Igbalode Abbas, could not have imagined the elaborate network of fraud supervised by him and his gang, until the revelation today by Dubai Police.

Here is a quick guide to the humongous numbers:

* Dh150 million or $40.9 million: the cash found with Hushpuppi and co.

* 13 luxury cars, valued at an estimated $6.8m





* 21 computers and 47 smartphones.

* 119,580 “fraud files”

* Business addresses of more than 1.92 million victims.

* $432 million global cyber heist at planning stage

Arrested with Hushpuppi was Olalekan Jacob Ponle, known as Woodberry.

They along with ten other men were arrested in an operation involving six police SWAT teams.

And that is the seventh number: Six SWAT teams to nab the Nigerian gang.

Hushpuppi had posed as a real estate investor and businessman, with more than two million followers on Instagram.

His account shows a lavish display of wealth, landing at Atlantis, The Palm in a helicopter and flying across the globe by private yet.

At a wedding in Dubai attended by Nigerian celebrities that made headlines in his home country, he was seen in a video dancing around the room throwing $100 notes into the air.

Abbas posed as a successful businessman “celebrating his wealth via social media platforms, in an attempt to lure victims from all over the world,” Dubai Police CID chief Brig Jamal Al Jalaf said.

Hushpuppi has now been extradited to Pennsylvania in the United States for the second leg of investigation and trial.