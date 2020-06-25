By Taiwo Okanlawon

Following the remake of the movie trailer, Extraction 2, Nigerian social media sensation, Ikorodu Bois have received an invite to the premiere of Hollywood thriller.

The producers of the movie, Russo Brothers, noticed the remake of the movie trailer by the buzzing group on Twitter and expressed excitement at the remake.

“This is awesome! We would love to have you guys at the #Extraction 2 premiere…DM us, and we’ll get you there!” the Russo Brothers tweeted.

In reply, the Ikorodu Bois wrote: “This would be a dream come through and this is the day we’ve been waiting for all our lives.”

The Ikorodu Bois, a group of teenage boys, rose to fame on Nigerian social media space with their unique and hilarious remakes of blockbuster movie trailers and music videos of hit singles such as MJ’s they don’t care about us, Burna Boy’s pull up, Bad Boys For Life, Money Heist, the recent Extraction and a host of others.

Months ago, the boys caught the attention of American actor, Will Smith, after they recreated the Bad Boys Forever trailer.

Actor, Dwayne Johnson, and basketball player, Lebron James, have also reached out to the boys in recent times.

The group is made up of 15-year-old Muiz Sanni, 10-year-old Malik Sanni and 13-year-old Fawas Aina. Their 23-year-old brother, Babatunde Sanni, manages and edits the videos.