Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state has emerged the Caretaker Chairman of the All Progressives Congress.

He was sworn-in by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami.

Buni, who was a one-time Secretary of the party, will oversee the conduct of the forthcoming APC convention.

His emergence was the high point of the emergency National Executive Council meeting held today, with President Buhari as chairman.





Sen. John Akpanudoede was designated Caretaker National Secretary.

All the members of the NWC were sacked, including the convener of the meeting, Victor Giadom.

National chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, who has been court-suspended since last week topped the casualties in the 20-man NWC swept away by the meeting.