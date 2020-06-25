By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian Afrobeats musician Olajide Orodo popularly known as GMG Boss is set for release his much awaited trending single “Matter” visualizer.

The song produced by Egar Boi has continued to increase in popularity since sparking a challenge on popular social media app ‘’Triller’’ and currently has gathered over 500,000 cumulative streams across all digital platforms barely 2 weeks since release.

Now trending on major platforms across the globe, a screenshot of the visualizer which was shared via his social media handles has generated a lot of reactions from fans.





The visualizer to “Matter” is animated by popular cartoonist “Mcktoons”, and is set to be released soon.

The fast-rising GMG Boss has shown beyond doubts that he is ready to take on the music industry.

“Matter” is the artiste second official single for the year 2020, serving as a follow to ‘’Story of My Life’’ released in April which is still enjoying massive airplay on TV and radio stations home and abroad.