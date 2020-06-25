By Fortune Abang/Abuja

The Ghanaian government on Thursday promised to restore the demolished building of the Nigerian High Commission in Accra.

Mrs Shirley Ayokor Botchway, Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration said this while briefing journalists in Ghana on the outcome of the investigation into the attack.

“The Land Commission will formerly inform the Osu Traditional Council that in August 2000, offer was made to High Commission of Nigeria, irrespective of the title of land in question.





“The offer was accepted by the High Commission and payment was made accordingly that constituted a contract.

“The Land Commission will proceed to issue a Land Certificate to the High Commission of Nigeria, to regularise it’s ownership of the property in question.

“Ghana will take immediate steps to engage the Osu stool and all stakeholders on the impasse.

“Ghana will ensure that the demolished building is restored to its original state as soon as possible.

“The High Commission of Nigeria will take appropriate steps to obtain building permit for the construction.”

She added that a committee consisting of officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ghana Police Service, National Security, and the Lands Commission had been constituted to investigate the unlawful demolition of the building.

According to her, based on preliminary investigation, Nigeria paid for the land 20 years ago, even though the High Commission could not produce the lease, land title certificate and building permit of the land.

She, however, gave an assurance that the government of Ghana would actively engage the Nigeria government at the highest level, to address the impasse and help calm tensions in both countries.

She said that arrests had been made in relation to the demolition and that the case had been prosecuted in court for conspiracy to crime and cause of unlawful damages.

Armed men attacked the mission on Friday night and demolished the building under construction.

It was meant to accommodate Nigerian High Commission staff.

The building was under construction.

Ghanaian leader, Nana Akufo-Addo had called President Buhari to apologise.

And a spokesman of the Nigerian government said Nigeria would not engage in street fight with Ghana.