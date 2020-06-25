Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel, is out with his new album King Of Love as he promised his fans.

The No Bad Songs crooner announced the good news on his timeline with the caption:

KOL OUT NOW 🌎 #KOL2020❤️

The 17 track project comprises of songs like: Tempted to steal, Need somebody, We wan comot, Ada, Chek, Boys are bad amongst others, currently out on all platforms.

Listen to ‘Ada’ below…





Daniel’s fans have reacted to the album release on Twitter. Check on it below:

My jam is out!!!!!!! 🥰❤❤. I am currently vibing to Ada by Kizz Daniel off his "King of Love album". This song is so smooth and sweet ❤❤. I Stan!!! pic.twitter.com/q2c2s78XLl — AUNTY ADA (@AuntyAdaa) June 25, 2020

Kizz has done it again.

3.5million streams in one hour.

This “King of Love” album is amazing. 17 songs. No features.

Man is an absolute music monster.

And that Ada track is just beautiful melody. 3 albums now.

Not one is below average.

Kizz Daniel is not your fave’s mate. — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🛂 (@DrOlufunmilayo) June 25, 2020

Finally, We are getting that King of Love album by Kizz Daniel today. Let me set a reminder, I've been patiently waiting for this. I am so hyped and ready for this project. pic.twitter.com/EnFnwdqdCO — AUNTY ADA (@AuntyAdaa) June 25, 2020

Vado the great as he is sometimes called is best known for singles like “Woju” and “Yeba”.