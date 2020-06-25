Kizz Daniel

Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel, is out with his new album King Of Love as he promised his fans.

The No Bad Songs crooner announced the good news on his timeline with the caption:
KOL OUT NOW 🌎 #KOL2020❤️

The 17 track project comprises of songs like: Tempted to steal, Need somebody, We wan comot, Ada, Chek, Boys are bad amongst others, currently out on all platforms.

Listen to ‘Ada’ below…


Daniel’s fans have reacted to the album release on Twitter. Check on it below:

Vado the great as he is sometimes called is best known for singles like “Woju” and “Yeba”.