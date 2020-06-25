By Muhammad Nasir Bello

Sokoto State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has rejoiced over dissolution of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), accusing its members of serving personal interests rather than interest of the party.

It commended the National Executive Committee (NEC) for taking the decision to dissolve the NWC and restore “sanity” in the party.

The party Chairman in the state, Alhaji Sadiq Achida, gave the chapter’s position in a statement issued to newsmen in Sokoto on Thursday.





“We have no doubt that the action will bring about sanity in the party and weed out bad eggs, who have been more of stumbling blocks than the assets that they are supposed to be.

“We in APC in Sokoto state are particularly pleased that we have been relieved of people, who abused our goodwill and used our mandate to serve our opponents and work against our party’s interest.

“Moreover, we strongly believe that such people do not deserve a place in the APC government and should, therefore, be flushed out from all offices they presently occupy,’’ Achida said.

He congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari for taking appropriate and timely action to save the party from disintegration.

Achida then appealed to the party’s highest decision making body to appoint people of proven integrity into its caretaker committee.

According to him, this is in order to avoid pitfalls of the past, where members engaged in pursuing their personal agenda, rather than the party’s collective interest.