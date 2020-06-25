Coming after he dropped his hit song ‘Odogwu’ Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu professionally known as Burna Boy, gears up to serve yet another jam on Friday, 26th of June 2020.

The record dubbed ”Be Wonderful” will drop as the 28 year old prepares for the release of his album, Twice As Tall, which he is presently working on.

Burna Boy is a Nigerian singer-songwriter who became popular in 2012 after releasing “Like to Party”, the lead single from his debut studio album L.I.F.E.



