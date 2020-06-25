President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with government and people of Oyo State over the passing of former governor, Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi, who died of COVID-19 disease on Thursday.

In a condolence message released by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Thursday, the President commiserated with the family of Ajimobi.

Buhari noted that the deceased remained steadfast and consistent in his progressive views.

He added that Ajimobi worked assiduously for the creation of the All Progressives Congress (APC).





According to him, Ajimobi, aged 70, left the world at a crucial moment when the party and the country needed his counsels to heal and grow.

He noted that his absence would be sorely felt by all associates, particularly in the APC.

The President prayed that the almighty God would comfort the family of the former governor and grant him a peaceful rest.

Abiola Ajimobi became a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2003.

He later won the Oyo State governorship election in 2011 and was re-elected in 2015, making him the first governor to spend two terms of office in the state.