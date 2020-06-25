By Abankula

Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has been kicked out of the APC chairmanship by the emergency National Executive Committee meeting of the party, chaired by President Buhari.

All the other NWC members have also lost their positions, according to the decision taken by the virtual meeting, boycotted by some members.

Bashir Ahmad, President Buhari’s special assistant on new media, tweeted the decision of the meeting:





“Following the recommendation of President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been dissolved.

“Governor of Yobe State, H.E Mai Mala Buni has just been appointed as the chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC)’s caretaker committee and extraordinary national convention.“

Mala Bunu is not new to the APC secretariat.

He was the National secretary of the party until he went to run for the governorship of Yobe.