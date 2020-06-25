LIVERPOOL are finally Premier League champions, ending a 30-year title drought to reclaim their place at the top of English football.

Three decades in the making, the Reds have finally made it past the final hurdle after Manchester City lost 2-1 to Chelsea tonight.

After hammering Crystal Palace 4-0 on Wednesday, Jurgen Klopp just needed Pep Guardiola and Co to drop points at Stamford Bridge.

Former Liverpool target Christian Pulisic – who played under Klopp at Dortmund – got Chelsea off to a flier with a superb breakaway goal.





Kevin De Bruyne’s stunning free-kick pegged the Blues back but Willian fired home a penalty to earn a huge three points and send Liverpool fans wild.

And now, with seven games remaining, the Kop faithful can finally breathe easy after months of stress with the season on the brink of being cancelled during the enforced break.

Klopp will now go down in Anfield folklore after he guided Liverpool to that elusive Premier League crown – 11,016 DAYS in the making.