Abiola Ajimobi, former governor of Oyo State who had been on life support machine for weeks, is dead.

The 70-year-old, who was admitted at the First Cardiology Hospital in Ikoyi, Lagos, following Coronavirus complications, died on Thursday.

Nigeria’s rumour press had announced the former Oyo governor’s death a week ago, but his family and media aide quickly debunked the reports.

However, a source close to the former Governor told PM NEWS that Ajimobi breathed his last at about 4 pm today.





Oyo House of Representatives member, Akin Alabi, also confirmed Ajimobi’s death.

Nigerian journalist Dele Momodu also confirmed the news.

He said: “Good night former GOVERNOR ABIOLA AJIMOBI of Oyo State. My sincere condolences to the family… RIP.”

Ajimobi represented Oyo state in the senate between 2003 and 2007.

Ajimobi was the first Oyo governor to win a second term in office. He governed between 2011 and 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Florence, who he married in 1980, children and grandchildren.