The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has ratified the governorship primary in Edo State which produced Pastor Ize Iyamu as the governorship candidate.

The decision of the party quashed speculations that Ize-Iyamu’s ticket may have been rendered null and void because Oshiomhole’s NWC started the process.

Ize-Iyamu had been caught in the middle of the leadership tussle within the NWC, after Oshiomhole’s suspension.

He won the party’s governorship primary on Monday, defeating other rivals, with a large margin.





The NEC also sacked the NWC and appointed Governor Mai Mala Buni as the caretaker chairman.

He has the mandate to organise a convention of the party within six months.