By Taiwo Okanlawon

The ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC), has congratulated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on his 55th birthday, June 25.

The party commended the governor who has demonstrated the requisite capacity to lead the state by putting the interests, welfare and overall good of Lagosians at the core of his policies

The ruling party in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu in Abuja joined the governor’s immediate family, his political associates, the government, and the good people of Lagos to wish him a happy and wonderful 55th birthday.





According to the statement, “In the last one year of his stewardship to the good people of Lagos State, Governor Sanwo-Olu has demonstrated the requisite capacity to lead Nigeria’s Centre of Excellence by putting the interests, welfare and overall good of Lagosians at the core of his policies in line with the manifesto of our great party.

“In the areas of infrastructure and urban renewal, education, health and human capital development, Governor Sanwo-Olu is positively impacting the lives of the people in furtherance of the legacy of service our progressives government has put in place in the state since 1999.”

The statement further stated that Governor Sanwo-Olu’s proactive and inspirational leadership of Lagos State’s COVID-19 medical and palliative intervention has been exemplary and a best practice emulated by many states in the country.

“We have no doubt in our mind that Governor Sanwo-Olu would continue to walk his talk in delivering democratic dividends to the people of Lagos State,” the statement added.