By Martha Agas

The Northern Governors Forum (NGF) has expressed sadness over the death of former Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, describing it as painful.

Ajimobi died on Thursday at the age of 70 years.

In a condolence message in Jos, the NGF Chairman, Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau, said Ajomobi’s death was painful.





Lalong described the deceased as a man of integrity, who served Oyo people and Nigeria with excellence.

He said that Ajimobi’s leadership qualities and significant roles in the formation of the All Progressives Congress endeared him to many.

According to him, these attributes led to his appointment as the party’s Deputy National Chairman, South.

”The late Ajimobi’s contributions to the oil and gas industry in Nigeria during his career made a significant impact on its growth and development,” the NGF chairman added.

He condoled with Ajimobi’s wife, children and entire family, urging them to take solace in his legacies and accept his death as the will of God.