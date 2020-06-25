By By Olawale Jokotoye/Abeokuta

Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun has expressed deep regrets over the reported death of the former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, describing it “end of an era.”

Abiodun, in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Kunle Somorin, noted that Ajimobi died when his services were most needed in the nation.

“At this time, Ajimobi’s sagacity would have made a critical difference in statecraft and political engineering of Nigeria,” he said.





The governor stated that the incident was not only a loss to the family of the deceased and Oyo State, but marked the end of an era for Nigeria because of the circumstances of the present time.

“Sen. Ajimobi was a phenomenal public servant and business entrepreneur.

“He broke the second term jinx in the governance of his state and had served at the Senate as a Principal Officer and Deputy Minority Whip creditably before attaining that height.

“He impacted on both the law-making and executive arms in a matter that history cannot forget.

“At the twilight of Sen Ajimobi’s sojourn on earth, he had been touted as a possible Acting Chairman of our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) because many believed in his ability to restore the party to its path of honour,” Abiodun said.

The governor recalled that late Ajimobi had always demonstrated himself as a crisis manager, adding that he was a respected brand manager in the private sector.

” The late Ajimobi proved his mettle by getting to the peak of his career in the oil and gas sector.

” He was profound, diligent, resourceful and enthusiastic and would be sorely missed.

“Posterity will accord him his due recognition for his legacies of service and forthrightness.

“His unwavering support for causes he believed in was legendary and on a personal level, he was a confidant who threw his weight behind my bumpy journey to the office,” he said.

Abiodun prayed for the repose of Ajimobi’s soul and that Allah grant his family, associates and the government of Oyo State the fortitude to bear the loss.