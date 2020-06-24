Mrs Iva Denoo, Chargè d’ Affaires of the High Commission of Ghana to Nigeria, has assured Nigeria that the lives and properties of Nigerians living in Ghana are safe.

Earlier on June 19, armed men reportedly stormed the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana and destroyed two residential buildings under construction.

In a statement signed by Mr Gabriel Odu, Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit, of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), the diplomat assured Nigerians.

Odu said Denoo gave the assurance during a courtesy visit on NiDCOM Chief Executive, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who was represented by Mr Sule Bassi, Secretary of the Commission.





She further said that Nigerians living in Ghana were not exposed to discrimination.

For the security of Nigerians living in Ghana, I can assure you that every Nigerian in Ghana is assured of maximum security and no discrimination whatsoever.

“This issue of the Nigerian Embassy in Ghana that was demolished, the President of Ghana has assured that no harm will come to Nigerians and they have beefed up security at the embassy.

Responding, Bassi, said that the diplomatic tension that might be stirred by the incident was already being handled by both countries.

He said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s agenda was that, wherever Nigerians found themselves, they must excel and be of good behaviour by projecting the real image of Nigeria, which is a country of good people with respected culture and values.

“If you go round the world, I can guarantee you that Nigerians always are on top of whatever they are doing,” he said.